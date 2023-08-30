Why AOC may leave Twitter

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) subpoenaed a hate speech watchdog group on Wednesday, ramping up the committee’s probe into the nonprofit organization. Jordan issued the subpoena to the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) for documents relating to its communication with the federal government. He also sent a letter to the group accusing them of refusing to “comply voluntarily” with the committee’s requests. …
Job growth in the private sector slowed sharply in August, coming in below economists’ expectations and hinting at a cooling labor market. The private sector added only 177,000 jobs in August, according to the latest ADP National Employment report released Wednesday. This marks a significant drop from July’s numbers, which ADP revised upward to 371,000. Economists surveyed by Reuters had anticipated a 195,000 increase in private …
The Justice Department says the FBI was able to “disrupt” malware that had infected more than 700,000 computers across the world. “The FBI led a worldwide joint, sequenced operation that crippled one of the longest-running cybercriminal botnets,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a Tuesday press release. “With our federal and international partners, we will continue to systematically target every part of cybercriminal …
AI will help moderate Call of Duty chats
Artificial intelligence technology will be used to help moderate content on Call of Duty voice chatsthrough a partnership between game developer Activision and a company called Modulate, The Verge reported.
Apple tests 3D printers for manufacturing
Apple is testing using 3D printers as part of its manufacturing of material for upcoming smartwatches, which would reduce time to build devices and be more environmentally friendly, Bloomberg reported.
The Northwestern Roberta Buffett Institute for Global Affairs is hosting a virtual and in-person discussion about the applications of quantum computing on Sept. 11 at 4 p.m. CDT.
Saudi man receives death penalty for posts online, latest case in wide-ranging crackdown on dissent
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Saudi court has sentenced a man to death over his posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, and his activity on YouTube, the latest in a widening crackdown on dissent in the kingdom that has drawn international criticism. The judgement against Mohammed bin Nasser …
BATAM, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police said Wednesday they have arrested 88 Chinese citizens for involvement in a cross-border telephone and online romance scam syndicate after receiving a tip from the Chinese security ministry. The suspects, including five women, were arrested on Batam island, …
