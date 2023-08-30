The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Why AOC may leave Twitter

Category: U.S. Politics

Technology

The Big Story 

Ocasio-Cortez ponders X exit

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), a prolific social media user, said she has pondered leaving X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, after changes by Elon Musk.

Why AOC may leave Twitter

© AP Photo/Esteban Felix

Asked about considering leaving the platform in an interview with The New York Times, she noted that her use of it is already down

 

“If one monitors my use of that platform, it has fallen precipitously," she said. 

 

“I think what would constitute a formal break is something that we actively discuss, whether it would require an event or if it’s just something that may one day happen,” she added.

 

With 13.2 million followers on the platform, she said that leaving is "not something to be taken lightly." 

 

Ocasio-Cortez's consideration of a split from X comes amid her public criticism over the platform and Musk's changes to it, my colleague Miranda Nazzaro reported

 

Ocasio-Cortez slammed the billionaire over suspending several journalists from the platform, an accused Musk of boosting a fake Twitter account impersonating her. 

 

She's also pushed back on Twitter Safety's claim that more than 99 percent of the content user and advertisers see on the platform is "healthy." 

 

Read more in a full report at TheHill.com

tracking the latest moves from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley.

Essential Reads 

How policy will be impacting the tech sector now and in the future:

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) subpoenaed a hate speech watchdog group on Wednesday, ramping up the committee’s probe into the nonprofit organization.  Jordan issued the subpoena to the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) for documents relating to its communication with the federal government. He also sent a letter to the group accusing them of refusing to “comply voluntarily” with the committee’s requests.  …


 Full Story
Job growth in the private sector slowed sharply in August, coming in below economists’ expectations and hinting at a cooling labor market. The private sector added only 177,000 jobs in August, according to the latest ADP National Employment report released Wednesday. This marks a significant drop from July’s numbers, which ADP revised upward to 371,000.  Economists surveyed by Reuters had anticipated a 195,000 increase in private …


 Full Story
The Justice Department says the FBI was able to “disrupt” malware that had infected more than 700,000 computers across the world. “The FBI led a worldwide joint, sequenced operation that crippled one of the longest-running cybercriminal botnets,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a Tuesday press release.  “With our federal and international partners, we will continue to systematically target every part of cybercriminal …


 Full Story
The Refresh 

News we've flagged from the intersection of tech and other topics:

AI will help moderate Call of Duty chats 

Artificial intelligence technology will be used to help moderate content on Call of Duty voice chatsthrough a partnership between game developer Activision and a company called Modulate, The Verge reported

Apple tests 3D printers for manufacturing 

Apple is testing using 3D printers as part of its manufacturing of material for upcoming smartwatches, which would reduce time to build devices and be more environmentally friendly, Bloomberg reported

On Our Radar 

Upcoming news themes and events we're watching:

  • The Northwestern Roberta Buffett Institute for Global Affairs is hosting a virtual and in-person discussion about the applications of quantum computing on Sept. 11 at 4 p.m. CDT.

In Other News 

Branch out with other reads on The Hill:

Saudi man receives death penalty for posts online, latest case in wide-ranging crackdown on dissent

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Saudi court has sentenced a man to death over his posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, and his activity on YouTube, the latest in a widening crackdown on dissent in the kingdom that has drawn international criticism. The judgement against Mohammed bin Nasser …


Full Story
BATAM, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police said Wednesday they have arrested 88 Chinese citizens for involvement in a cross-border telephone and online romance scam syndicate after receiving a tip from the Chinese security ministry. The suspects, including five women, were arrested on Batam island, …


Full Story

What Others are Reading 

Opinion related to tech submitted to The Hill:

You're all caught up. See you tomorrow! 

Read more https://thehill.com/newsletters/4179900-why-aoc-may-leave-twitter/

