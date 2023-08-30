Why AOC may leave Twitter

Asked about considering leaving the platform in an interview with The New York Times, she noted that her use of it is already down.

“If one monitors my use of that platform, it has fallen precipitously," she said.

“I think what would constitute a formal break is something that we actively discuss, whether it would require an event or if it’s just something that may one day happen,” she added.

With 13.2 million followers on the platform, she said that leaving is "not something to be taken lightly."

Ocasio-Cortez's consideration of a split from X comes amid her public criticism over the platform and Musk's changes to it, my colleague Miranda Nazzaro reported.

Ocasio-Cortez slammed the billionaire over suspending several journalists from the platform, an accused Musk of boosting a fake Twitter account impersonating her.

She's also pushed back on Twitter Safety's claim that more than 99 percent of the content user and advertisers see on the platform is "healthy."

