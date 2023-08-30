Evening Report — Biden, DeSantis emphasize cooperation

President Biden andFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a GOP challenger to his 2024 reelection bid, said Wednesday that politics are off the table as they work together to respond to Hurricane Idalia.

The storm made landfall in Florida and crossed into Georgia traveling toward the Carolinas on Wednesday, bringing a range of hazardous weather conditions and leaving nearly 480,000 people without power as of early Wednesday evening.



While the Florida Highway Patrol said two people were killed in weather-related car crashes, CNN reported, DeSantis told reporters Wednesday afternoon there were no confirmed fatalities from the storm.

"I think he trusts my judgment and my desire to help, and I trust him to be able to suggest that this is not about politics, it’s about taking care of the people of his state," Biden said of DeSantis.

The Florida governor said that "helping people has got to triumph over any type of short term political calculation or any type of positioning."

The White House said Biden spoke with DeSantis and governors of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, as well, promising the administration's support.

Idalia hit Florida as a Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday morning and had weakened to a Category 1 storm by early afternoon. Follow The Hill's live blog on Hurricane Idalia.

Biden on Wednesday also discussed the administration's response to the wildfires on Maui, which killed at least 115 people. The president announced $95 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is going toward Hawaii's electric grid.

