Idalia poses rare threat to Florida's 'Nature Coast'

The rural, sparsely populated area, far from the resorts and beaches that draw tourists to the state, has not experienced a Category 3 hurricane since 1950. Before that, the only other Category 3 storm was in 1896.
“The thing that makes [Idalia] a little bit unusual is that it hit a part of the Florida coastline which has experienced very few hurricane-level landfalls in the last hundred years,” said hurricane professor Kerry Emanuel, who teaches at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
While climate change is not believed to be increasing the raw number of hurricanes, it's widely believed to be leading to more intense storms.
“The ocean temperature in the Gulf of Mexico this time of year is exceedingly warm, it’s like bath water,” said Jamie Rhome, the acting director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Hurricane Center in Miami. “Waters have been slightly warmer than normal this year and that’s ample fuel for any hurricane to move across and strengthen.”
President Biden on Wednesday said he would welcome a potential Republican investigation into the federal government’s response to deadly wildfires in Maui after he laid out what his administration has done to help the island recover.
Sustained exposure to wildfire smoke is taking a toll on human health in California, where residents of one county are losing an average of two years off their lives due to the air they breathe, a new report has found.
First-time presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy emerged from 2024’s first Republican primary debate as the party’s most talked-about candidate. Online searches for Ramaswamy surged in the days following the Milwaukee slugfest, and the businessman-turned-politician seems to be everywhere in the media — from a combative turn on “Meet the Press” to a Monday night throwdown with Fox News’s Sean Hannity. Read more
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) called Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) “not fit for office” after he appeared to freeze up at a podium Wednesday for the second time in recent weeks while taking questions from reporters. Read more
Opinions in The Hill
Op-eds related to energy & environment submitted to The Hill:
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015