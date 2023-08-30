The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Idalia poses rare threat to Florida's 'Nature Coast'

Energy & Environment

The Big Story 

Idalia poses once-in-a-century threat to rural Florida 

Hurricane Idalia hit the Sunshine State Wednesday in what is a rare event for the Big Bend area of Florida, which connects the panhandle to the Florida peninsula.

Idalia poses rare threat to Florida's 'Nature Coast'

© Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP

The rural, sparsely populated area, far from the resorts and beaches that draw tourists to the state, has not experienced a Category 3 hurricane since 1950. Before that, the only other Category 3 storm was in 1896.

 

“The thing that makes [Idalia] a little bit unusual is that it hit a part of the Florida coastline which has experienced very few hurricane-level landfalls in the last hundred years,” said hurricane professor Kerry Emanuel, who teaches at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.  

 

While climate change is not believed to be increasing the raw number of hurricanes, it's widely believed to be leading to more intense storms.

 

“The ocean temperature in the Gulf of Mexico this time of year is exceedingly warm, it’s like bath water,” said Jamie Rhome, the acting director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Hurricane Center in Miami. “Waters have been slightly warmer than normal this year and that’s ample fuel for any hurricane to move across and strengthen.”

 

Read more in a full report atTheHill.com.

Hurricane Idalia left anywhere from a few inches to a few feet of standing floodwaters in cities across the Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday.

President Biden on Wednesday said he would welcome a potential Republican investigation into the federal government’s response to deadly wildfires in Maui after he laid out what his administration has done to help the island recover.

The Sierra Club has endorsed a Maine ballot initiative to create the country’s first consumer-owned electric utility, giving the issue national prominence ahead of the November vote.

Sustained exposure to wildfire smoke is taking a toll on human health in California, where residents of one county are losing an average of two years off their lives due to the air they breathe, a new report has found.

  • Burning Man’s climate protestershave a point (Vox)

  • ERCOT issues conservation notice, says 'unexpected' generation plant outages, low wind limit supply (San Antonio Express-News)

     

  • Pope Francis to lay bare ‘terrible world war’ on nature in papal letter (The Guardian)

  • Falsehoods Follow Close Behind This Summer’s Natural Disasters(The New York Times)

 

First-time presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy emerged from 2024’s first Republican primary debate as the party’s most talked-about candidate. Online searches for Ramaswamy surged in the days following the Milwaukee slugfest, and the businessman-turned-politician seems to be everywhere in the media — from a combative turn on “Meet the Press” to a Monday night throwdown with Fox News’s Sean Hannity. Read more

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) called Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) “not fit for office” after he appeared to freeze up at a podium Wednesday for the second time in recent weeks while taking questions from reporters. Read more

