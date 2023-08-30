Trump: Rupert Murdoch a 'globalist' trying to tear me down

Articles

Former President Trump accused Rupert Murdoch, the owner and chief executive at Fox Corp., of sabotaging his campaign with negative coverage in the various media properties he owns.

"Fox News and the Wall Street Journal fight me because Murdoch is a globalist," Trump said in a short video posted to his Truth Social website on Wednesday afternoon. "And I am America First, it's very simple. And it will always be that way so get used to it."

The former president has repeatedly accused Fox, specifically, and Murdoch, more generally, of trying to boost the candidacy of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his top GOP rival in the party's 2024 primary.

Trump holds a double-digit lead over DeSantis and the rest of the GOP primary field and celebrated in his video that the Florida governor was "a Murdoch pick" who has "fallen like a very badly injured bird out of the sky."

Trump also took issue with the Wall Street Journal, another Murdoch-owned publication that has been increasingly critical of him, saying the bastion of financial news and conservative opinion commentary had "totally lost its way."

Trump did not attend last week's first GOP primary debate, a decision he says he made in part due to the "hostile" relationship he has with Fox and Murdoch.

Several of Fox's top opinion hosts remain loudly supportive of Trump, including top pundits like Sean Hannity, Maria Bartiromo and Jesse Watters.

