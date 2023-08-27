Hutchinson ‘surprised’ so many GOP candidates said they’d support Trump if convicted

Articles

Republican 2024 presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson, the former Arkansas governor, said on Sunday he was surprised more GOP candidates did not raise their hands when Fox News moderators asked candidates on stage at the debate whether they would support former President Trump’s presidential bid if he were convicted of felonies.

“Well, I was surprised. It was a very clear question as to whether we would support Donald Trump if he's convicted of serious felonies. And I was the only one that ... said very clearly that I would not support him,” Hutchinson said in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “I was surprised at that. That didn't seem to be a difficult question to me.”

Candidates were asked during the debate whether they would still support Trump as the party’s choice of nominee if Trump were convicted of felonies. Of the eight candidates on stage, five immediately raised their hands, former Vice President Mike Pence followed while former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie hesitated, turning a half-way into a finger-wag. He later said that he was raising his hand to try to get the moderators’ attention, which he did, before chastising Trump on the debate stage.

Hutchinson, however, kept his hands at his sides when the candidates were surveyed.

In the interview on Sunday, Hutchinson dismissed concerns about the booing from the audience while taking a critical position of Trump.

“I stood out at that moment,” Hutchinson said. “And whether I get booed in the audience is not really the relevant factor. The relevant factor is our country. It's our party. It's about standing on the principles that you believe in and I stood out at that moment.”

“I'm proud of that decision and it was the right call, and I hope more people identify with what I said,” Hutchinson added.

