Tommy Tuberville says he recognizes 'look' on Trump's face in mugshot

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) said he recognized the "look" on Donald Trump’s face in the former president's recently released mugshot during an interview on Newsmax on Thursday, according to NBC.

“I’ve seen President Trump with that look a couple times playing golf with him when he’s missed a putt or I’m beating him in a round of golf," Tuberville reportedly said.

Trump surrendered to Fulton County, Ga., authorities Thursday, a week after his indictment in District Attorney Fani Willis’ case alongside 18 other co-defendants. His mugshot is the first of a president, in or out of office, known to have been taken. 

Trump’s seemingly displeased expression in his mugshot reflects his tone in social media posts made shortly after his booking.

Trump returns to Twitter, under its new moniker X

Trump posted on X, the social media network formerly known as Twitter, sharing a photo of his mugshot with the words “Election Interference” and “Never Surrender!” The post on X was the first Trump has made on the platform in two years.

