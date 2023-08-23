Alaska's GOP governor endorses Trump, joining two others: reports

Articles

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has endorsed former President Trump for the 2024 election, according to reports from Politico.

Dunleavy becomes the third GOP governor to officially back Trump, after Govs. Jim Justice (R-W.Va.) and Henry McMaster (R-S.C.).

Trump is the clear front-runner of the 2024 GOP field, with a wide polling lead over other candidates. The former president has about 52 percent support, according to national polling averages. His closest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), has about 15 percent support.

Trump endorsed Dunleavy for his 2022 re-election bid on a condition basis, only lending his support if he pledged to go against Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), who was also up for reelection. Dunleavy agreed, but Murkowski defeated a Trump-backed opponent to keep the seat.

He previously endorsed Dunleavy for his first gubernatorial bid in 2018 and when he faced a failed recall vote in 2019.

Dunleavy’s office could not confirm the reports to The Hill, citing state ethics requirements not to comment on campaign matters.

Only five governors have endorsed any candidate for the 2024 race so far, with Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) backing DeSantis and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) backing fellow Hoosier former Vice President Pence.

Two governors are running, DeSantis and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R).

