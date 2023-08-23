Democratic challenger Frisch gains lead on Boebert in new poll

Articles

Offers mediocre save plan ahead of payments: Briahna Joy Gray","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/A6D/703/A6D70329836B7094A633B24236275BFC.jpg?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=sLgliQNvHtbsMfV_uEcDkkHYnrc","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4OTI5MzMwIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2OTI3ODAwMzN9.tqfwrrhvdtusBuoKb_4zRUfvak4LaaOpZr1KEErDy10","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8929201","title":"Atlanta Dems use same voter suppression measure they sued Georgia for in 2019: Sabrina Salvati","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/A5A/B5F/A5AB5F68A29014E66C57CB4635DA5DFC.jpg?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=prD-rn7QOgJb3VO6_QVz4ov1ZfQ","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4OTI5MjAxIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2OTI3ODAwMzN9.nwYy5WrN7KtfsdYovyOMgpPjckNXMI8a78BSlapoSjk","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8929111","title":"Covid mandates return: Georgia college requiring masks despite zero infections on campus","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/6F0/922/6F0922E457E2CF57550926E335BBD1F3.jpg?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=Qd6NuzFmKxcVVvXjNQXFhDOccrY","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4OTI5MTExIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2OTI3ODAwMzN9.zhpcOXsnTIpUGPCyH8DvZb8GjHjON8lJno7r4vt8fcs","ad_unit_path":""}],"duration":5},"expectPreroll":true,"titleVisible":false,"pauseOnClick":true,"trackTimePeriod":60,"isPermutiveEnabled":true,"isMinimizedEnabled":true,"share":false,"pauseOnTabInactive":false,"isLeadMedia":false});

Adam Frisch, the Democrat who came close to beating Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) in last year’s midterms, has gained a slight lead over the incumbent, according to a new poll.

A recent poll of likely voters in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District found Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, has a 2-point lead over Boebert, with 50 percent voting for Frisch and 48 percent voting for Boebert, according to a polling memo from Keating Research posted by Colorado Politics.

Keating Research said Frisch has a 17-point advantage with unaffiliated voters, with 57 percent of voters showing support for Frisch compared to 40 percent for Boebert. Frisch's campaign previously said unaffiliated voters are a group they must appeal to in order to beat Boebert.

Frisch also holds a 32-point advantage among Latino voters compared to Boebert.

A majority, or 53 percent of the voters surveyed, said they view Boebert as unfavorable, while 42 percent said they see the representative as favorable. Meanwhile, Frisch maintained a positive favorability rating with 34 percent viewing him favorably and 26 percent unfavorably.

The memo pointed out an 8-point Republican registration advantage. The district voted for former President Trump by an eight-point margin in 2020.

Frisch pointed to the poll results in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing “After losing to Lauren Boebert by just 546 votes last year, a brand new poll shows me LEADING Boebert by 2 points in our 2024 rematch.”

Frisch lost his challenge against Boebert in the 2022 midterms by 546 votes, a difference of less than half a percentage point. The small difference prompted an automatic recount, but Frisch conceded before the recount was completed.

The Keating Research poll results follow polling in recent months that suggested another tight race between the two candidates.

Last month, Frisch’s campaign reported bringing in $2.6 million in the second fundraising quarter, which was reportedly three times more than Boebert’s roughly $818,000, according to the Colorado Sun.

Frisch announced earlier this year he would renew his challenge against Boebert.

The poll was conducted by Keating Research on Aug. 8-15 through a live-interview phone survey of 801 likely November 2024 voters in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. The margin of error is more or less 3.5 percent.

The Hill has reached out to Boebert's office for comment.

