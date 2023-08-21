Nevada governor declares state of emergency over Tropical Storm Hilary

Articles

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo (R) has declared a state of emergency due to Tropical Storm Hilary.

“Today, I am declaring a state of emergency due to the imminent impact of Hurricane Hilary across the state,” Lombardo said in a statement. “My administration will continue to work diligently with state, federal, tribal, and local partners in preparation and response to this severe weather event.”

“Hurricane Hilary represents a serious threat to our communities, and once again, I implore all Nevadans to prepare for flooding, remain vigilant, and to follow all guidance from state and local emergency officials.”

CBS’s Reno, Nev. affiliate KTVN reported that Lombardo’s declaration allows the state and impacted communities to receive federal assistance as officials work to protect residents and mitigate infrastructure damage from the storm.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) also has deployed its staff to the state to help with its response, KTVN reported.

The declaration follows his decision to activate 100 state National Guard members to southern Nevada in preparation for the storm.

“As the state takes the necessary steps to prepare for flooding and severe weather, I strongly urge all Nevadans to do the same,” Lombardo said in an X, a social media platform formerly known as Twitter, post over the weekend. “By making a plan ahead of time, Nevadans can ensure that their families and loved ones remain safe.”

Tropical Storm Hilary made its landfall along Mexico’s Baja coast on Sunday and carried torrential rain into Southern California. The National Weather service of Las Vegas noted that flash flood warnings are in effect for several areas around the city of Las Vegas.

