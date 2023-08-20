Minnesota Democrat pans ‘weird group of folks’ on GOP debate stage

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 20 August 2023 15:48 Hits: 8

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) on Sunday called the GOP presidential candidates heading to the debate stage a “weird group of folks.”

When asked by NBC’s “Meet The Press” moderator Chuck Todd about his working relationship with North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R), who appeared earlier on the show, Walz said he was "sad" to see Burgum dodge so many questions about former President Trump and his mounting legal troubles.

"I do believe that Doug is probably the most normal of these – that's a pretty weird group of folks going to be on the debate stage. Doug's a pretty good guy, but he's trapped in a Republican party with no ideas," Walz said.

In assessing the debate stage, Walz said, "[T]he minute they all stepped on the stage, the American people have lost. Are they going to debate who can ban the most books?"

When asked about President Biden's candidacy, Walz pivoted away from the notion that the president lacked a groundswell show of support in recent polls that show a majority of voters don't want Biden or Trump to be the next president.

"I think it's our system. I think Donald Trump and the Republican Party have poisoned it to people. No one trusts our institutions, no one trusts Congress, no one trusts any of us, because all they do is attack our families do those types of things," Walz said.

"I think folks are just tired of it all. But the fact of the matter is, this isn't about Joe Biden's age. This is about the democracy and as we get closer to the election, they'll see that. I'm telling you after Wednesday, and whatever transpires the craziness on that stage, people start to understand this as we get closer," Walz said.

Several GOP candidates will take the debate stage Wednesday night in Milwaukee. Trump reportedly has decided to skip the debate and instead sit for an interview with former Fox News prime time host Tucker Carlson.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/4160943-minnesota-democrat-pans-weird-group-of-folks-on-gop-debate-stage/