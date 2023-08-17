Scott launches $8 million multi-media ad buy ahead of first GOP debate

Articles

Sen. Tim Scott's (R-S.C.) campaign is launching a whopping $8 million TV, radio and digital ad buy – the second multi-million dollar ad campaign the senator has rolled out in recent months, according to a senior Scott official.

Of the $8 million being allocated for the multi-million ad campaign, $6.6 million will include a broadcast TV, cable and satellite ad campaign that will extend until the end of November and be aired in both Iowa and New Hampshire, according to the official.

During that same period, a "substantial" six-figure amount will be geared toward digital and radio.

“Tim Scott is the only candidate who has shown steady, upward momentum since entering the race. As he prepares to take the debate stage, it is clear he not only is the best messenger and most consistent conservative in the race, but also has the resources to win," said the senior Scott official, noting no other candidate has placed ad reservations beyond Labor Day.

Scott's campaign last rolled out a multi-million ad campaign in May, spending $6 million around the time of his presidential launch.

The campaign's latest ad buy comes less than a week before GOP presidential hopefuls will participate in their first debate in Milwaukee, though it's unclear if former President Trump will attend.

Scott has shown some signs of momentum in some of the early states, including Iowa, where the South Carolina Republican placed third in a New York Times/Siena College poll in Iowa released earlier this month.

The poll showed Trump placing first at 44 percent, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in second at 20 percent and Scott in third at 9 percent.

At the same time, Scott and the rest of the 2024 GOP primary field are still lagging behind the former president as he continues to dominate the field, though the first GOP debate has yet to take place, and voting in the early presidential states is still months out.

