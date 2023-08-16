Harris touts investment in 'clean energy economy' on Inflation Reduction Act anniversary

Articles

Vice President Harris was in Seattle on Tuesday to celebrate the one year anniversary of the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), what has become the signature climate and economic legislation of the Biden administration.

Harris focused on the green energy provisions of the law, which include expanded tax credits for clean energy and encouraging the expansion of domestic solar and wind energy production. She cast the tie-breaking vote to pass the legislation last year.

"It is clear the clock is not just ticking. It is banging," Harris said. "And that is why one year ago the president and I made the largest climate investment in America's history."

The IRA includes about $375 billion in spending over the next decade to fight climate change. She touted the bill’s $1 trillion investment in a “clean energy economy,” including new jobs.

“We are creating millions of good-paying, clean energy jobs,” Harris told the crowd. “We are rebuilding America’s manufacturing. And we are driving American innovation — something this state knows so well.”

The vice president’s focus on climate comes as Northwest Washington experiences a severe heat wave, sparking excessive heat warnings for the region.

"Here, of course, in Washington state you have endured deadly heat waves, and devastating wildfires. And across our nation we see communities choked by drought, washed out by flood and decimated by hurricanes," she said.

A protester interrupted Harris during her speech, criticizing her and the Biden administration for not doing enough to fight climate change.

"We are in the middle of a climate emergency. Eighty people have died in Hawaii, Thousands have been displaced by the climate chaos," the protester yelled. "The planet is burning, and people are dying."

She shrugged off the interruption and continued without substantively responding.

Harris attended a fundraiser lunch for her reelection campaign after the speech, hosted by Microsoft President Brad Smith. Plates started at $5,000, according to The Seattle Times.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/4154507-harris-touts-investment-in-clean-energy-economy-on-anniversary-of-inflation-reduction-act/