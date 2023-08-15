Georgia grand jury indicts Trump, 18 others in election probe: live updates

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 August 2023 03:16 Hits: 6

window.loadAnvato({"mcp":"LIN","width":"100%","height":"100%","video":"8904756","autoplay":false,"expect_preroll":true,"pInstance":"p1","plugins":{"comscore":{"clientId":"6036439","c3":"thehill.com","version":"5.2.0","useDerivedMetadata":true,"mapping":{"c3":"thehill.com","ns_st_st":"hill","ns_st_pu":"Nexstar","ns_st_ge":"TheHill.com","c4":"vod"}},"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=1x1000&iu=/5678/nx.thehill/just_in/landing&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vmap&unviewed_position_start=1&ad_rule=1&description_url=https://thehill.com/news/feed/&cust_params=vid%3D8904756%26pers_cid%3Dunknown%26vidcat%3D/just_in%26bob_ck%3D[bob_ck_val]%26d_code%3D1%26pagetype%3Dsubindex%26hlmeta%3Dnews%26aa%3Df"},"segmentCustom":{"script":"https://segment.psg.nexstardigital.net/anvato.js","writeKey":"7pQqdpSKE8rc12w83fBiAoQVD4llInQJ","pluginsLoadingTimeout":12},"theHillPlugin":{"script":"https://thehill.com/wp-content/themes/the-hill/client/build/js/player.bundle.min.js?ver=0ae3da759adc73278006","cssFile":"https://thehill.com/wp-content/themes/the-hill/client/build/css/player.min.css?ver=039e12559cc10459d4bd"}},"expectPrerollTimeout":8,"accessKey":"q261XAmOMdqqRf1p7eCo7IYmO1kyPmMB","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4OTA0NzU2IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2OTIwOTM4NzN9.iinmyQNUtyPOzqRKKQw2vRZm8c1E5qIDQSE0nKwZoHU","nxs":{"mp4Url":"https://tkx.mp.lura.live/rest/v2/mcp/video/8904756?anvack=q261XAmOMdqqRf1p7eCo7IYmO1kyPmMB&token=%7E5iG5dZQCa0S%2BPi5SY12rWbloGseZvo70MQ%3D%3D","enableFloatingPlayer":true},"disableMutedAutoplay":false,"recommendations":{"items":[{"mcpid":"8892365","title":"U.S. legislators CLASH on DEFENSE SPENDING bill; Senate avoids amendments to strip military programs","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/E08/BCF/E08BCFA4037A57EBD1A9ED4E42658AAD_2.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=3965e1275077b57ae07138499ea06bea","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4ODkyMzY1IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2OTIwOTM4NzN9.Dmil0d8yuI6Ze4obhwolDIwHD40J4eqx--qADwqYw2Q","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8888638","title":"U.S. military gets lowest public confidence rating in quarter century: poll","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/D3C/761/D3C761342337040A014085381DCB0C7E_1.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=be1b0fae490a31f65489e4f3108b07b4","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4ODg4NjM4IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2OTIwOTM4NzN9.CG5OPioclD-RBqVS33HIca9VkmJautFpF5jaleY-sWo","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8879339","title":"Trump burning through donor cash amid legal troubles","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/47A/990/47A9906815878F9144B2B5E9F7227FCB_3.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=8f21dbaf9d5bbc5008aa954afd57d0c6","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4ODc5MzM5IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2OTIwOTM4NzN9.YnmiN8agUaZhXDTFgx92DbDgztNxr2n-LPBpiP5y-8k","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8878968","title":"DOJ hits Trump with four federal charges; Trump indicted over Jan. 6","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/CB1/FF4/CB1FF45FD4549AAAB0A883A6AB49E56E_8.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=87e9905735b6bf0847e4769778509b48","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4ODc4OTY4IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2OTIwOTM4NzN9.DtK7b9uyi8VMDaa1eDy80KkExNCQ9PnDt3oQfybkKho","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8868968","title":"$400K+ Price Tag For Homes; Congress To Tackle Record High Prices","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/B53/B8E/B53B8EC11F91BBC95F59449AD3873409_4.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=2c7b18adf2855c97f26a8065fcfada5b","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4ODY4OTY4IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2OTIwOTM4NzN9.tC8Ug2PVwOKey9BH08pUE5CHCzGyQ1SP_Ngj-nA4Kug","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8859323","title":"Battle over Alabama's Congressional Maps; GOP defy SCOTUS Order To Comply with Voting Rights Act","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/72E/8EA/72E8EA0B3FE67AD0A37C5DABE0B1CC16_4.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=d255000730161a04af3b128151751919","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4ODU5MzIzIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2OTIwOTM4NzN9.lf3VaxXXbxQDTQYfdK4tsK8iAf2bGvL2eOwsfmMkDr0","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8905133","title":"CNN guest implies small donors too stupid, only megadonors can save Democracy from Trump: Rising","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/275/D42/275D42D3057D48F231395CF7E107F6F6.jpg?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=TH8vuUMx4aJ22ZizOAHVXgzEmDc","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4OTA1MTMzIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2OTIwOTM4NzN9.EgTsUHXl2sm6fZWruSiUUYclXVkC62KhDagsQaVz-2Y","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8905065","title":"Elon Musk implies Mark Zuckerberg backed out of fight, read the texts for yourself","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/F78/464/F78464A27F47C3420CE0A63D6F45344A.jpg?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=ApN9sn3Avw0Y60CNcD_WKuz5BZg","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4OTA1MDY1IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2OTIwOTM4NzN9.zBK-bF1LZ-hT8hodiUdQHiCu3MG0oyTeNJovKR3ztrQ","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8904893","title":"RFK Jr praises Cornel West; Dr West: terrifying Democratic strategists is 'a beautiful thing\u2019","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/27A/51A/27A51A5FDD43F91C293185539543530D.jpg?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=Fr9B9fS5cNA3IOdsx3X7pbOZKMU","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4OTA0ODkzIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2OTIwOTM4NzN9.07uWf6BMubMDJRw062KhWBms4PToLBTmEHs0JOpWaGg","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8904880","title":"RFK Jr desired for CDC, FDA role by 48% of Iowa GOP; abortion comments walked back","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/E51/AB4/E51AB414E1EDB23C2013EDC92C5EABC7.jpg?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=jKdGBSxQCx_t97EMNzbcpiE_SmY","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4OTA0ODgwIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2OTIwOTM4NzN9.F31H0dZ6r9r6D5G4K5GosfgD9I25Jbim7SKbNWOU8ig","ad_unit_path":""}],"duration":5},"expectPreroll":true,"titleVisible":false,"pauseOnClick":true,"trackTimePeriod":60,"isPermutiveEnabled":true,"isMinimizedEnabled":true,"share":false,"pauseOnTabInactive":false,"isLeadMedia":false});

Georgia's Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) presented her case regarding efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state to a grand jury on Monday and it was unsealed late Monday night.

Trump and over a dozen co-conspirators were indicted by the grand jury.

Following along here for updates.

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/4151582-trump-indictment-watch-georgia-da-to-present-case-to-grand-jury/