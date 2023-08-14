Dwayne Johnson and Jason Momoa 'heartbroken' over Maui wildfires, share how to help

Articles

Actors Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Momoa express their heartbreak over the Maui wildfires, sharing ways how to donate and support residents who were impacted by the natural disaster.

“I know that, by now, all of you around the world have seen the complete destruction and devastation that has hit our Hawaiian islands — our island of Maui — and I’m completely heartbroken over this and I know all of you are too,” Johnson said in a video posted on Instagram on Sunday.

“Everything that I’ve seen transpire over these past couple of days, everything that continues to transpire hour by hour, minute by minute, it’s all heartbreaking.”

Johnson, who first gained recognition for his time with the WWE, also informed his followers about donating to the nonprofit organization Hawaii Community Foundation.

“I have been speaking with organizations on the ground, who have boots on the ground, and I will continue to get as much information as possible,” Johnson, who is of Samoan descent, added.

Momoa, who joined Johnson as a star on the “Fast & Furious” film franchise, also shared a statement on the matter, warning tourists to stay away from traveling to the devastated island.

“Maui is not the place to have your vacation right now,” Momoa wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. “Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply.”

Momoa, who was born in Honolulu, also reposted photos from local organization ‘Āina Momona, which explains the devastation from the wildfires, directing followers to donate and support those who are in need.

“Mahalo to everyone who has donated and shown aloha to the community in this time of need,” he added.

This comes as Maui County officials on Saturday updated the death total from the Maui wildfires to 93 lives lost, making it the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history.

The wildfires that tore through Maui island last week also devastated the town of Lahaina, as 271 structures were left damaged or destroyed due to the wildfire. According to the Associated Press, the wildfire likely consumed most of Lahania’s Front Street, home to restaurants, stores and other businesses.

Hawaii attorney general Anne E. Lopez also launched an investigation into the natural disaster, saying her office will conduct a “comprehensive review” of the “critical decision-making and standing policies” before, during and after the fires.

