The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Hawaii Wildfires … Just A Normal Thing for Climate Disruption Deniers

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 4

Join Alex Gallego and Tod Hardin create another exclusive political cartoon for DCReport, this time addressing the tragic wildfires in Hawaii that have killed over 80 people as of August 12. Their feelings about climate disruption deniers is obvious.

Explore more political cartoons from Gallego and Hardin

Visit Alex Gallego’s website

Read articles from Tod Hardin

HELP US FEATURE MORE POLITICAL ARTWORK BY DONATING TODAY

The post Hawaii Wildfires … Just A Normal Thing for Climate Disruption Deniers appeared first on DCReport.org.

Read more https://www.dcreport.org/2023/08/12/hawaii-wildfires-just-a-normal-thing-for-climate-change-deniers/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=hawaii-wildfires-just-a-normal-thing-for-climate-change-deniers

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version