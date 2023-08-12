Hawaii Wildfires … Just A Normal Thing for Climate Disruption Deniers

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 4
Join Alex Gallego and Tod Hardin create another exclusive political cartoon for DCReport, this time addressing the tragic wildfires in Hawaii that have killed over 80 people as of August 12. Their feelings about climate disruption deniers is obvious.
