Trump, DeSantis to speak at Iowa State Fair: Live updates

Former President Donald Trump, who is leading polls in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, joins other GOP candidates at the annual event, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Both Trump and DeSantis will speak at the fair on Saturday.

The Iowa State Fair, which extends from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18, has long been seen as a mainstay in presidential campaigns and an opportunity for presidential candidates to court voters.

Trump's visit also is likely an attempt to overshadow DeSantis’s efforts to reset his campaign. The Hill's Caroline Vakil is reporting from the event in Iowa.

Follow our live updates below.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/4145855-trump-desantis-iowa-state-fair-live-updates/

