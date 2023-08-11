Aditya Pai does ‘complete reset’ of campaign amid false suspension leak

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 11 August 2023 02:56 Hits: 0

California congressional candidate Aditya Pai has turned over nearly his entire campaign staff as he does a “complete reset” of campaign culture.

The move was decided weeks ago, but was sparked into action fully when a letter falsely announcing the suspension of his campaign was sent to supporters Thursday morning, Pai told The Hill on Thursday night. One of the outgoing staff sent it by mistake, he said while reaffirming that he will still attempt to take Rep. Michelle Steel’s (R-Calif.) seat next November.

The letter, sent in error, said that Pai had a “lack of joy” in campaigning and believed he wouldn’t enjoy work in Congress if he was elected, something which he still stands by.

“I’m not finding the campaign fun,” he said. “But what’s joyful... is there’s potential to be in a role to serve people. And I’ve always found service joyful.”

His campaign was going well — fundraising numbers show him as competitive with two Democratic primary opponents — but Pai said he “felt muzzled” by the “traditional” way of campaigning that focused on money and endorsements.

“Either I run as me, or I don’t run,” he said. “I did seriously consider suspending my campaign.”

Pai saw the announcement at the same time as the public, at 8 a.m. Thursday while he was on the elliptical. Despite the problems it caused for his campaign, the mistake has a positive factor, bringing needed attention, he said. It also let him show his true feelings.

“There was a bit of catharsis in that letter coming out,” he told The Hill. “There was a silver lining. I feel free in being myself.”

Every staffer, with the exception of the website manager and the FEC compliance officer, has left the campaign, said Pai, who cited a “misalignment of values.”

He now wants to orient his campaign around service. Leaning on his experience as a legal aid attorney, he wants to give back to the community as he runs to represent them.

“I think service is worth it,” he said. “I want to prove that I’m doing more as a candidate for the district than [Steel] is as a member of Congress.”

Pai said he is considering hiring a director of service for the campaign, a unique position to organize events giving back to the community, noting that his campaign already held a free legal aid event earlier this year.

He’s hoping the approach can better resonate with a voter base with a significant number of moderates. California’s 45th Congressional District, in Orange County, is one of only 18 that voted for a Republican congress member in 2022 and President Biden in 2020.

“I hope it reaches voters. I hope it inspires people to worry a little less about endorsements and money and a little more about voters and service,” he said.

There will be more honest letters about how he is feeling, Pai added, but those will be intentional.

“Some people are threatened by the degree of candor because that’s not how campaigns are usually run,” he said. “I want to speak from the heart more, like the leaked letter. These letters will be sent deliberately. I want to speak more like that.”

Pai has raised about $140,000 as of June 30, according to federal filings. That is in line with his two primary opponents — Cheyenne Hunt and Kim Nguyen — who have raised about $170,000 and $150,000 in the same period, respectively.

Steel has raised about $2.2 million for her reelection. The district is considered to lean Republican in early 2024 election forecasts.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/4148381-aditya-pai-complete-campaign-reset-false-suspension-leak/