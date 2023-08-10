Iraq bans media usage of words 'homosexuality,' 'gender': reports

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 10 August 2023 00:34 Hits: 2

Iraq’s official media regulator has reportedly banned the terms “homosexual” and “homosexuality” on all media and social media platforms and is instead mandating the usage of the term “sexual deviancy,” according to multiple media reports.

Iraq’s Media and Communications Commission said the directive aims to safeguard societal values and public order, according to CBS News, which cited an Iraqi news outlet that posted a photo of the document itself.

The term “gender” has also been banned, Reuters reported. The commission said the terms have undesirable connotations within Iraqi society, according to CBS News.

The commission reportedly banned all phone and internet companies it licenses from using the terms in their mobile applications as well.

The commission’s decision still needs final approval, and a penalty for violating the order has not been set. A fine could still come in the future, according to Reuters.

Iraq does not explicitly criminalize homosexuality but does have a provision under its penal code that prohibits “immodest acts” in public, which Human Rights Watch (HRW) said is “a vague provision that could be used to target sexual and gender minorities.”

A review of Iraq conducted by HRW in 2021 found domestic violence against lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender people remains widespread in the country. A separate 2022 report from HRW found various armed groups continue to abduct, rape, torture and kill lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. The report argued the Iraqi government "failed" to hold these groups accountable.

Last year, an influential Iraqi cleric launched an anti-LGBTQ campaign, posting a statement on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that called for "believing men and women [to] unite all over the world to combat [the LGBTQ community]."

The Hill reached out to Iraq’s Media and Communications Commission for further comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/4146466-iraq-bans-media-usage-homosexuality-gender-reports/