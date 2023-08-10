Biden to host Australian prime minister for state visit in October

Articles

President Biden will host Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for an official state visit in October, the White House announced late Wednesday, a move that follows Biden scrapping a planned trip to the continent earlier this year.

“The visit will underscore the deep and enduring Alliance between the United States and Australia and the two nations’ shared commitment to supporting an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

“President Biden and Prime Minister Albanese will discuss strengthening collaboration on critical issues for both nations in order to ensure the Alliance is well equipped to respond to ever-evolving regional and global challenges,” Jean-Pierre added.

Biden was scheduled to visit Australia in May, but he ultimately canceled that leg of his trip amid negotiations over government spending and raising the debt ceiling.

The president has sought to bolster the U.S.-Australia relationship in part by convening the Quad Alliance, which consists of the U.S., Australia, India and Japan and is largely meant to counterbalance Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific.

Biden has previously hosted the leaders of France, South Korea and India for state visits, which are more formal than White House meetings and include a state dinner with lawmakers, administration officials and other high-profile guests.

