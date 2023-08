Accidents sideline Reps. Kathy Manning, Frank D. Lucas

Articles

Two members of the House were recuperating Tuesday after separate accidents over the past week.

Rep. Kathy Manning, D.-N.C., suffered a broken sternum and a broken foot in a car accident on Thursday. Manning, 66, was working from home and plans to return to Washington when Congress reconvenes next month, a spokeswoman said.

Rep. Frank D. Lucas, R.-Okla., was injured Friday while working on his ranch. He underwent successful surgery on Monday to repair a broken hip socket, his office said.

Lucas, 63, is chairman of the Science, Space and Technology Committee.

β€œHe sustained no additional injuries. He is feeling well and in good spirits and is looking forward to returning home,’’ a spokesperson said in a statement.

