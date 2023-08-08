Biden to designate national monument for lands near Grand Canyon

Articles

President Joe Biden will designate a new national monument near the Grand Canyon National Park on Tuesday, providing stronger protections for nearly 1 million acres and permanently removing them from consideration for future uranium mining.

Biden will use authority under the 1906 Antiquities Act to establish the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni – Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon National Monument. The site, totaling more than 917,000 acres, includes lands of ancestral importance to a dozen tribes, as well as multiple cultural and archaeological sites.

Leaders from a dozen tribes have been pushing for greater protections for these lands, which are managed by the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management. The administration said the designation is a step toward addressing the historical exclusion and dispossession of indigenous people in the area.

“These special places are not a pass through on the way to the Grand Canyon. They are sacred and significant unto their own right. They should not be open to new mining claims and developed beyond recognition,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a briefing Monday. “We are in a new era, one in which we honor tribally led conservation, advance co-stewardship and care about the well-being of Native people.”

The establishment of the monument won’t impact private property rights or existing permits for livestock grazing, the administration said. It will also maintain access for hunting and fishing, and existing mining claims, which predate a 20-year mineral withdrawal moratorium initiated in 2012, will remain in effect.

In addition to cultural sites, the monument includes creeks and streams that ultimately make their way to the Colorado River, and habitats for species ranging from bighorn sheep to peregrine falcons.

The lands are also home to uranium deposits. After the price of uranium reached record highs in 2007, corporations began exploring the possibility of mining in the area, which led the Obama administration to institute a 20-year moratorium in 2012. Opponents to development have called for a more permanent solution.

In both 2019 and 2021, the Democrat-controlled House passed bills introduced by Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva, D-Ariz., largely along party lines, to make the moratorium permanent. Neither measure passed the Senate. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., have introduced similar bills in the Senate. Both Grijalva and Sinema reintroduced these bills last month.

Earlier this year, Sinema, I-Ariz., and Grijalva, the House Natural Resources ranking member, joined tribal leaders and urged Biden to use his executive authority to establish a national monument. Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs has also supported the effort, urging Biden to take executive action to protect the area as long as the state retains management of fish and wildlife.

Tribal leaders, with the support of environmental groups, said the drought in the Colorado River basin, made worse by the effects of climate change, have only heightened the need to protect the water in the region from contamination associated with uranium mining.

But Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., whose district will include portions of the monument, has expressed his opposition to the move, referring to it as a land grab. Prior to the announcement, House Natural Resources Chairman Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., said the decision is the latest action in “this administration’s war on the American economy and the mining sector” and promised a congressional response.

“This land belongs to the American people, not any administration or bureaucrats who think they make the laws,” Westerman said in a statement. “I fail to see any rationale in this proposal beyond a selfish political agenda that locks away the very resources we depend on for our daily lives.”

The announcement comes at a time when members of both parties have sought to provide support for domestic uranium production in order to reduce dependence on foreign sources, particularly Russia.

Senior administration officials said the designation would not impact uranium production since the area has already been covered by the Obama-administration moratorium and noted that the site includes just over 1 percent of the nation’s known uranium reserves.

The monument would be the fifth created by Biden. Last October he designated the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument in Colorado, and in March he designated two national monuments in Texas and Nevada totaling more than 510,000 acres.

Last month Biden designated the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument composed of three sites in Illinois and Mississippi relating to Till’s murder and his mother’s subsequent activism.

