Trump, Biden neck and neck in Arizona ahead of 2024: poll

Published on Tuesday, 08 August 2023

President Biden and former President Trump are neck and neck in a hypothetical 2024 matchup in Arizona, new polling shows.

A new survey from Emerson College Polling found Trump with nearly 45 percent and Biden with just over 43 percent in the state, a 1.5-point difference within the poll’s 2.6-point margin of error.

Another nine percent of registered Arizona voters said they’d support someone else in a hypothetical Trump-Biden general matchup, and four percent were undecided.

Trump and Biden are both polling as the clear frontrunners of their parties — both in Arizona and nationwide — as the 2024 race gets rolling, setting the field up for a rematch of the pair’s 2020 presidential contest.

The new survey found Biden leading the Democratic field with 65 percent support, far ahead of the 10 percent earned by Robert Kennedy Jr., and the 2 percent garnered by Marianne Williamson. Nearly a quarter of Arizona Democratic voters, 21 percent, said they’re undecided.

Trump led the crowded GOP field with 58 percent support, followed by 11 percent who said they backed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Six percent supported former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and 4 percent backed conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. All other GOP candidates snagged 3 percent or less, with another 9 percent saying they’d back someone else. Just 0.5 percent of the state's GOP primary voters said they’re undecided.

Adding Green Party candidate Cornell West to the general election hypothetical narrowed the gap between Biden and Trump even further. In that scenario, Trump received 42 percent of the vote to Biden's 41 percent, while West snagged four percent.

“In national and statewide polling in recent months, West’s candidacy has taken votes away from Biden in the general election, however in Arizona it appears to tighten the race, rather than just reduce Biden’s support,” said Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling, said in a release.

Recent polling has indicated a Biden-Trump rematch in next year's general election could be a close race. An Emerson College poll focused on Michigan found the current and former presidents tied in the battleground state, while other national polls have found the pair similarly deadlocked.

Conducted Aug. 2-4, the Emerson College poll surveyed 1,337 registered Arizona voters and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.6 percentage points.

