Jamie Foxx apologizes for Instagram post that drew accusations of antisemitism

Published on Monday, 07 August 2023

Actor Jamie Foxx issued an apology Saturday for an Instagram post that drew accusations of antisemitism.

Last week, Foxx wrote in an Instagram post, “They killed this dude name Jesus…what do you think they’ll do to you???! #fakefriends #fakelove.”

Some argued the post underscored “Jewish deicide,” which the American Jewish Committee defines as “the charge that Jews bear eternal responsibility for the death of Jesus Christ.” The Catholic Church and other Protestant churches have rejected this notion, though the belief has been used as grounds for violence against Jews throughout history, according to the American Jewish Committee.

The post received criticism from some users, including A Wider Frame, a publication focused on Jewish world news. The publication posted to Instagram a screenshot of the now-deleted post from Foxx, with the text, “Actor Jamie Foxx posts horrifically antisemitic message to his 16.7 million followers.”

Foxx later deleted his post, and posted an apology Saturday writing, “I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry. That was never my intent. To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with ‘they,’ not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of Anti-Defamation League, responded to the actor’s apology on Saturday, “We welcome @iamjamiefoxx’s apology and thank him for his clarification.”

Foxx, 55, recently dealt with an unspecified “medical complication,” in April, revealed by his daughter. While he has not gone into specifics about the complication, the actor addressed the issues last month in an Instagram video where he said he “went to hell and back.”

