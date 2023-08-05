Cohen: 'I believe that Donald Trump will be held accountable'

Articles

Published on Saturday, 05 August 2023

Michael Cohen, former President Trump’s longtime fixer, said on Saturday that he believes Trump “will be held accountable” for the various charges levied against him after the former president was indicted for a third time earlier this week.

“I believe that Donald Trump will be held accountable for all of these allegations that are being raised against him right now, especially the three that he is currently in court on,” Cohen told MSNBC.

“I believe that the cases are not difficult to prove — some a little more difficult than others — but they are not difficult to prove,” Cohen continued, adding, “He will be held accountable, and I believe that he will also be found guilty.”

Trump was indicted on Tuesday on four counts — conspiracy to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction and attempted obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights — over his efforts to remain in power after losing the 2020 election.

The Justice Department also brought additional charges against the former president in its Mar-a-Lago documents case late last month. Trump is now facing 40 counts total over his alleged mishandling of classified materials and his efforts to block the government from recovering them.

Cohen is at the center of the former president’s other indictment in Manhattan. Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in March over a 2016 hush money payment that his former fixer made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about an alleged affair with then-candidate Trump ahead of the 2016 election. He pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations in 2018 related to the hush money payment and is expected to serve as a key witness in the Manhattan criminal case against Trump.

