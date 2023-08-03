Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 03 August 2023 13:17 Hits: 3

Alex Gallego and Tod Hardin create another exclusive political cartoon for DCReport, this time addressing the January 6 indictment of Trump, and his more than expected denials and deflection.

Explore more political cartoons from Gallego and Hardin

Visit Alex Gallego’s website

Read articles from Tod Hardin

HELP US FEATURE MORE POLITICAL ARTWORK BY DONATING TODAY

The post Trump Indictment: The Art of Denial and Deflection appeared first on DCReport.org.

Read more https://www.dcreport.org/2023/08/03/trump-indictment-the-art-of-denial-and-deflection/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=trump-indictment-the-art-of-denial-and-deflection