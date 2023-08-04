The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 5

What happens after Trump's latest not guilty plea: Live updates

Former President Trump is facing a risking number of legal cases as he battles for the GOP presidential nomination.

Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and his efforts to stay in power.

It's the third time Trump has entered a not guilty plea on various charges brought against him this year. Further charges could come from the state of Georgia as soon as this month.

The legal fights set up an unprecedented situation where the former president and favorite for his party's nomination in 2024 will be balancing a loaded court schedule and primary appearances in pursuit of the White House next year.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/4136527-trump-facing-three-trials-after-latest-not-guilty-plea-live-updates/

