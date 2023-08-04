Will unemployment continue to shrink?: Live updates

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 04 August 2023 10:06 Hits: 5

Strong economic indicators have continued to make the case for a solid American economy, but a slew of new jobs data has policymakers and consumers looking at current conditions in different ways.

The case for how and what type of unemployment is measured often leaves economists, lawmakers and market watchers at odds over what exactly various jobs data indicators mean for the current employment market and beyond.

Ahead of the government's jobs reports this morning, The Hill takes a look at the various forces and factors that are moving the employment market.

