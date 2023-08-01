Pence, Tim Scott tout support for abortion bans as DeSantis spars with activists 

Articles

Former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) are boasting their support for national abortion bans as fellow GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis spars with anti-abortion activists.

The Susan B. Anthony List, a conservative anti-abortion organization, took aim at DeSantis Monday for his position on abortion and sidestepping of whether he would support a federal ban on abortion. The DeSantis campaign later labeled the organization as a D.C. interest group, saying its attack on DeSantis was an example of “political games.”

Pence and Scott, both GOP presidential candidates, took the chance Monday to reaffirm their stances on abortion as DeSantis pushed back with the Susan B. Anthony List. Pence, sharing a link to the statement Susan B. Anthony List posted, said that he will be a “champion” of the anti-abortion movement if elected to the White House.

“When I am President, #ProLife Americans will have a champion in the White House! In the Dobbs decision, the question of abortion was returned to the states AND the American people,” Pence posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I will always champion protections for the unborn in states across the Country and in our Nation’s Capital!”

Scott took to X to call for a federal ban limiting abortions at 15 weeks. Other GOP presidential candidates have been hesitant to commit to a 15-week national ban on abortion if they are elected to the White House.

“Republicans should not be retreating on life. We need a national 15-week limit to stop blue states from pushing abortion on demand,” Scott posted on X. “@sbaprolife defends the most fundamental right: life. Without life, nothing else matters. It's not a special interest. It's the only interest.”

