House Democrat calls on Comer to release transcript of Devon Archer testimony 

Published on Tuesday, 01 August 2023

A House Democrat is calling on House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) to release the transcript of former Hunter Biden business associate Devon Archer’s testimony on Monday, saying that it will show President Biden had “nothing to do” with his son’s business dealings.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) on “Anderson Cooper 360” what his reaction was to Comer’s statement after the testimony that said Biden “lied to the American people when he said he had no knowledge about his son’s business dealings and was not involved.” Goldman pushed back on Comer’s statement, saying he did not think it was an “accurate description.”

"And I would urge Chairman Comer rather than to continue to send out misinformation about what transpired in the transcribed interview, to actually put out the transcript, which he can do as soon as he wants,” Goldman said.

“Because I think anyone who reads that transcript and I was there, so I can tell you what happened, would come away from that believing that Joe Biden had nothing to do with Hunter Biden's business dealings, derive no benefit from it received no money and did not know about anything that Hunter Biden was doing, nor did he ever discuss it with Hunter Biden or the business associates,” he continued.

The closed-door testimony took place Monday with a handful of lawmakers. Goldman told reporters after the interview that Archer testified that Hunter sold the “illusion of access” to his father by taking credit for things his father did as vice president that he had no part in.

