Ye's account restored on Musk's X after swastika post drama

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 29 July 2023 23:40 Hits: 8

Rapper Ye’s account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, is no longer suspended, a journalist from the New York Times first reported.

"Twitter/X says Kanye West’s account is being “turned back on," the Times' tech reporter Ryan Mac posted. "It will be ineligible for a monetization and no ads will appear next to his posts, according to the company."

Mac also pointed out that the account has been given a gold check mark — supposedly reserved for "official business accounts."

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was suspended from the platform — owned by billionaire Elon Musk — more than six months ago, after sharing an image depicting the Star of David with a swastika inside of it.

“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” Musk wrote after the suspension.

In the months leading up to Ye’s suspension, he repeatedly made antisemitic comments online and offline. Watchdog group StopAntisemitism.org even named him “Antisemite of the Year” after he became embroiled in controversy over a string of derogatory comments against Jews.

When Musk bought the platform, he touted plans to change its content moderation rules to allow for more “free speech.” However, when Ye tweeted the controversial image, he drew the line.

Musk has not publicly commented on the renewal of Ye's account nor responded to requests for comment.

