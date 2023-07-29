Majority of Americans believe Trump has done 'something illegal': poll

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 29 July 2023 02:34

A majority of Americans believe former President Trump has done "something illegal" or "unethical," according to a new poll.

The NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist National Poll released Friday, found that 51 percent of Americans believe the former president has done "something illegal," 27 percent said he's done something "unethical," but "not illegal" and 19 percent said he's done "nothing wrong."

The new poll comes just one day after the Department of Justice (DOJ) levied new charges charges against Trump in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case for attempting to delete surveillance footage.

The superseding indictment brings the total number of counts facing the former president in the classified documents case to 40. However, a note on the timing of the survey said the poll ended before the new charges were announced.

The poll also found that the percentage of Democrats who think Trump has done "something illegal” has increased — up from 78 percent in June to 84 percent. The number of independents that believe the same also increased from 50 percent to 52 percent in the same period, according to the poll.

The number of Republicans that believe Trump's actions are "illegal," however, has remained steady around 13 percent. But, as the poll notes, there was a dip in Republicans that believe Trump has done "nothing wrong — going from 50 percent to 41 percent since June.

DOJ special counsel Jack Smith has also been investigating Trump and his allies’ efforts to upend the 2020 election. The former president also faces another indictment from New York district attorney Alvin Bragg for 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in relations to 2016 hush money payment.

The survey of 1,285 respondents was conducted from July 25-27 with a margin of error of 3.6 percentage points.

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/4126137-majority-of-americans-believe-trump-has-done-something-illegal-poll/