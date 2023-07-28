August body — Congressional Hits and Misses

Articles

UAP mania hit Capitol Hill this week as a Defense Department whistleblower and other witnesses testified to the House Oversight and Accountability Committee about the unidentified aerial phenomena. Other highlights of this Hits and Misses include Reps. Nancy Mace sharing some TMI at a prayer breakfast, Steny H. Hoyer showing off his dancing skills and the House not in order as it adjourns for the long August recess.

