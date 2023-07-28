Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 28 July 2023 18:34 Hits: 1

Congress set the stage for a chaotic September session, with the House and Senate on a collision course over appropriations and the risk of a partial government shutdown already being assessed. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Aidan Quigley sum up the state of the appropriations process to date and the challenges awaiting lawmakers this fall.

Show Notes:

The post Spending battle preview appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/spending-battle-preview/