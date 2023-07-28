The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Spending battle preview

Congress set the stage for a chaotic September session, with the House and Senate on a collision course over appropriations and the risk of a partial government shutdown already being assessed. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Aidan Quigley sum up the state of the appropriations process to date and the challenges awaiting lawmakers this fall.

