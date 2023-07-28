Murray to GOP lawmaker who cursed at teen pages: 'Learn to respect others, especially kids'

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 28 July 2023 02:07 Hits: 5

window.loadAnvato({"mcp":"LIN","width":"100%","height":"100%","video":"8857506","autoplay":false,"expect_preroll":true,"pInstance":"p1","plugins":{"comscore":{"clientId":"6036439","c3":"thehill.com","version":"5.2.0","useDerivedMetadata":true,"mapping":{"c3":"thehill.com","ns_st_st":"hill","ns_st_pu":"Nexstar","ns_st_ge":"TheHill.com","c4":"vod"}},"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=1x1000&iu=/5678/nx.thehill/just_in/landing&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vmap&unviewed_position_start=1&ad_rule=1&description_url=https://thehill.com/news/feed/&cust_params=vid%3D8857506%26pers_cid%3Dunknown%26vidcat%3D/just_in%26bob_ck%3D[bob_ck_val]%26d_code%3D1%26pagetype%3Dsubindex%26hlmeta%3Dnews%26aa%3Df"},"segmentCustom":{"script":"https://segment.psg.nexstardigital.net/anvato.js","writeKey":"7pQqdpSKE8rc12w83fBiAoQVD4llInQJ","pluginsLoadingTimeout":12},"theHillPlugin":{"script":"https://thehill.com/wp-content/themes/the-hill/client/build/js/player.bundle.min.js?ver=5437e9735567a7270f0f","cssFile":"https://thehill.com/wp-content/themes/the-hill/client/build/css/player.min.css?ver=a8ac4e0aa430ab1c2411"}},"expectPrerollTimeout":8,"accessKey":"q261XAmOMdqqRf1p7eCo7IYmO1kyPmMB","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4ODU3NTA2IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2OTA1Mzg3MTJ9.ZnD3lcVdGpUWbH0Ulye-Rukx7ENWRa37SfU8wXTEHd8","nxs":{"mp4Url":"https://tkx.mp.lura.live/rest/v2/mcp/video/8857506?anvack=q261XAmOMdqqRf1p7eCo7IYmO1kyPmMB&token=%7E5iC8dpYHa0S%2BMShRY1uhXbloGseZvo70MQ%3D%3D","enableFloatingPlayer":true},"disableMutedAutoplay":false,"recommendations":{"items":[{"mcpid":"8855353","title":"Rising Clip: Sen. Mitch McConnell freezes during speech","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/7F7/8F1/7F78F1F430A8C496172406DD96C73C83_6.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=c4cccb6e13bcbf2a3230a8f8cb62ed17","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4ODU1MzUzIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2OTA1Mzg3MTJ9.TINwYeh5jpR6bxRHr95KIOdKnQJ7wHKahzLF4K3_I2U","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/the_hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"8851411","title":"Trump target of DOJ Jan. 6 investigation; Law troubles piling up ahead of campaign season","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/64C/94E/64C94E3FE247BAA31074BD5B70752FEE_5.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=881e813b0922174b8eabd91c04b378b0","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4ODUxNDExIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2OTA1Mzg3MTJ9.6qCqo6hjU7hAViEUboL6vcYZCXRB6bgI1qDI6eROqgE","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8848359","title":"Rising Clip: McCarthy: Biden probes rising to the level of impeachment inquiry'","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/C62/7D0/C627D0ACF6DC126F0D8CE3D73815BA2B_7.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=21db67e777857f4d5cfc6542f117ea6c","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4ODQ4MzU5IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2OTA1Mzg3MTJ9.o7eGCWN6gVgqEnztX24ZR2aDTk8IcZqezkvR-wpR9KY","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/the_hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"8839458","title":"Summer Climate Disasters, Workers Bear Brunt of Brutal Climate Conditions.mp4","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/93E/B33/93EB335A1BEA9F7DF5A86770D5B3C2AB_1.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=3b9fc68dfc59ba861694664e5c56c0fa","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4ODM5NDU4IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2OTA1Mzg3MTJ9.8wTh6-ZyXoXiqxiCr5lczKKiuqbo9PAToBcEzQUBHaM","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8835299","title":"Rising Clip: Biden Video Mocking Rep. Greene Speech Hits More Than 30M","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/A34/9A9/A349A9F5AD9B3025604F0F8785B4001D_7.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=c04dfd94e9ca662f49e79399e8b60ecd","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4ODM1Mjk5IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2OTA1Mzg3MTJ9.Q__qkItpnhJAx44I4dLu0EveGOVa9nOUectEEcQha1g","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/the_hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"8839180","title":"Biden campaign raised more than $72M in second quarter, DOUBLING Trump\u2019s haul","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/F2D/AF9/F2DAF992236B14188979C9D425A7FAD8_3.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=a443015df401b4457907d6f126e971c1","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4ODM5MTgwIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2OTA1Mzg3MTJ9.FTJfRprMU9cxkse_HwtZg8M2_61j1P_9sx28pR0Bud8","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8835284","title":"Rising Clip: IRS Whistleblowers Testify DOJ 'Hamstrung' Hunter Biden Probe","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/BCC/9FE/BCC9FE06780EE4656132CF3625977645_7.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=0adcb3dac616a72a5731bdd95a24ee5b","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4ODM1Mjg0IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2OTA1Mzg3MTJ9.p-VWF8v1U2liMBbO33yK1ACOvU9XfyUZupN1-V-QtKU","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/the_hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"8835814","title":"Heat waves are the most deadly climate disaster; city design plays key role","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/8D1/EBA/8D1EBA747F0F0BFAAE2ED6DD9ACADBCF_4.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=e243c740daa206e2461c076222e3e566","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4ODM1ODE0IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2OTA1Mzg3MTJ9.5zSQpTBJqUw-YQHCZS_2Mvm4Mr0aBUi_cmt7wUB66gg","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8831991","title":"Rising Clip: Las Vegas police search home in relation to Tupac Shakur murder","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/9BD/53E/9BD53E6B3A71EBF6A08CECB3DE616C63_8.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=829f274626993b4c499d79ee38bf00c1","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4ODMxOTkxIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2OTA1Mzg3MTJ9.mokfGl65m7NXkhRMgP5B9D2C5N6RThDboURObPp_R2Q","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/the_hill_tv/rising"},{"mcpid":"8856031","title":"Sen. Feinstein prompted to say 'aye' during appropriations hearing","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/1AF/F55/1AFF555B28E1879B2207FA0A3B484B26_7.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=e4eba5eda3936656617f2900ab31241b","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4ODU2MDMxIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2OTA1Mzg3MTJ9.RKRdoDEa9nuXsBG1AcSZGhJzPyQx_4Vi0jamLVbrjx8","ad_unit_path":""}],"duration":5},"expectPreroll":true,"titleVisible":false,"pauseOnClick":true,"trackTimePeriod":60,"isPermutiveEnabled":true,"isMinimizedEnabled":true,"share":false,"pauseOnTabInactive":false,"isLeadMedia":false});

Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) criticized the Republican lawmaker who cursed at a group of teenage Senate pages on Thursday, suggesting that he should “learn to respect others, especially kids.”

“My message to the Senate Pages: This is one of the most amazing experiences you’ll ever have. Take it in. Learn a lot. And of course, have fun,” Murray said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“My message to out-of-line Members of Congress who yell at Senate Pages: Learn to respect others, especially kids,” she added.

Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-Wis.) yelled at the pages, a group of 16- and 17-year-olds who assist Senate operations, early Thursday morning as they rested in the Capitol rotunda.

“Wake the f‑‑‑ up you little s‑‑‑‑. … What the f‑‑‑ are you all doing? Get the f‑‑‑ out of here," Van Orden said, according to a transcript written out by a page shortly after the incident. "You are defiling the space you [pieces of s‑‑‑],”

“Who the f‑‑‑ are you?” Van Orden asked. When one person responded that they were Senate pages, the Wisconsin Republican said, “I don’t give a f‑‑‑ who you are, get out.”

“You jackasses, get out,” he added.

The Senate pages were resting in the rotunda while the upper chamber worked on National Defense Authorization Act amendments on Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning. The High School pages generally rest in the area when the Senate works late.

Van Orden defended his actions in a statement to The Hill on Thursday, arguing that the rotunda should be treated with respect.

“The history of the United States Capitol Rotunda, that during the Civil War it was used as a field hospital and countless Union soldiers died on that floor, and they died because they were fighting the Civil War to end slavery. And I think that place should be treated with a tremendous amount of respect for the dead,” he said.

“If anyone had been laying a series of graves in Arlington National Cemetery, what do you think people would say?” he added.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/4124247-patty-murray-response-to-gop-lawmaker-who-cursed-at-teen-pages/