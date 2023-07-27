Ex-officials say UFOs pose risk to US national security

A former Navy pilot, a retired Navy commander and an ex-Air Force intelligence official all agreed that unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) pose a national security risk to the U.S.

During a House Oversight subcommittee hearing Wednesday, the former government officials also testified that the UAPs observed by the U.S. may also have been collecting reconnaissance on the country.

David Grusch, a former National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency member and a whistleblower who has accused the Pentagon of covering up UAPs — commonly known as UFOs — laid further into those whistleblowing claims at the Wednesday hearing.

Grusch told lawmakers he "absolutely” believes the U.S. government is in possession of non-human technology and knows where they are located.

The House committee also heard from other witnesses on Wednesday.

Former Navy pilot David Fravor, who in 2004 filmed the famous “Tic Tac” video of a Tic-Tac shaped flying object traveling at high speeds, said the incident was shocking.

He described the object as “far superior to anything that we had at the time, have today or looking to develop in the next 10 years," but said “the incident was never investigated” by the government.

At the hearing, Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) pledged there would be more hearings on UAPs, saying he was "shocked" by the testimony.

“I think what’s gonna happen now, the floodgates, other people are gonna say, ‘You know, I’ve got some information,'" Burchett said. "And that’s what we’re going to start doing.”

The Pentagon has only recently begun taking UAP sightings more seriously after decades of downplaying such sightings, which critics say created a stigmatism around reporting them.

In 2021, the Pentagon released a report confirming 144 UAP sightings, with another 350 added to the list in January 2023.

About 170 of them remain uncharacterized.

Read the full report at TheHill.com.