Ex-officials say UFOs pose risk to US national security

Defense &
National Security

The Big Story 

Ex-officials say UFOs pose risk to US national security

Warnings from multiple former military officials have prompted lawmakers to call for more transparency on UFOs.

Ex-officials say UFOs pose risk to US national security

© Greg Nash, The Hill

A former Navy pilot, a retired Navy commander and an ex-Air Force intelligence official all agreed that unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) pose a national security risk to the U.S.

 

During a House Oversight subcommittee hearing Wednesday, the former government officials also testified that the UAPs observed by the U.S. may also have been collecting reconnaissance on the country.

 

David Grusch, a former National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency member and a whistleblower who has accused the Pentagon of covering up UAPs — commonly known as UFOs — laid further into those whistleblowing claims at the Wednesday hearing.

 

Grusch told lawmakers he "absolutely” believes the U.S. government is in possession of non-human technology and knows where they are located.

 

The House committee also heard from other witnesses on Wednesday.

 

Former Navy pilot David Fravor, who in 2004 filmed the famous “Tic Tac” video of a Tic-Tac shaped flying object traveling at high speeds, said the incident was shocking.

 

He described the object as “far superior to anything that we had at the time, have today or looking to develop in the next 10 years," but said “the incident was never investigated” by the government.

 

At the hearing, Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) pledged there would be more hearings on UAPs, saying he was "shocked" by the testimony.

 

“I think what’s gonna happen now, the floodgates, other people are gonna say, ‘You know, I’ve got some information,'" Burchett said. "And that’s what we’re going to start doing.”

 

The Pentagon has only recently begun taking UAP sightings more seriously after decades of downplaying such sightings, which critics say created a stigmatism around reporting them.

 

In 2021, the Pentagon released a report confirming 144 UAP sightings, with another 350 added to the list in January 2023. 

 

About 170 of them remain uncharacterized.

 

Read the full report at TheHill.com.

How policy will affect defense and national security now and in
the future:

A top United Nations official on Wednesday called recent attacks by Russia on the city of Odesa and other southern Ukrainian port areas “the latest casualties in this senseless, brutal war.” Speaking to the U.N. Security Council in a briefing on Ukraine, Mohamed Khaled Khiari, an assistant secretary-general, called for such attacks to end “immediately” and suggested they “signal a calamitous turn” in the war. …

Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R), who is holding up more than 280 senior military promotions over the Pentagon’s abortion policies, said Tuesday he’s not likely to change his position before the Senate departs for a five-week August recess. “No, I’m not going to change my mind,” Tuberville told “The Hill on NewsNation” when asked whether he would drop his holds before the long break from Washington.   “First of all, I’ve …

A federal judge has voided the court-martial conviction of former Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who left his post in Afghanistan in 2009 and was then captured and held by the Taliban for five years.  U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton on Tuesday issued a 63-page ruling granting summary judgment in favor of Bergdahl, who was convicted after pleading guilty in 2017 to charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy.  Walton …

Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin has been tapped by President Biden to be the top ranking officer in the service amid the holdup on military promotions in the Senate.  Biden’s nomination of Allvin to be Air Force chief of staff was submitted to the Senate Tuesday, according to a notice from the chamber. The choice has not yet been publicly announced.   If confirmed, Allvin would replace Air Force Chief …

  • The Senate Appropriations Committee will mark up the annual defense bill at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Judiciary GOP torn on Mayorkas impeachment as conference eyes other options

House Judiciary Republicans appeared split in their appetite for impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Wednesday, with many largely refraining from discussions of booting him from office. Democrats went into Wednesday’s hearing expecting the unofficial kickoff of an impeachment …

  • George Mason University talks on the implications of Russia's war in Ukraine on former Soviet Union nations for a virtual event at 2 p.m. ET.
  • The House Foreign Affairs Committee will discuss the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan during a 10 a.m. hearing.
  • The Hudson Institute discusses disruptive military innovation during a hybrid event at 11 a.m.

  • Ukrainian forces mount new push south and edge closer to Bakhmut (The Guardian)
  • They shoot without stopping': where Russia is on the attack in Ukraine (New York Times)

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) froze for almost 20 seconds while delivering his opening statement at a leadership press conference

Former President Trump says he would put an end to Europe requiring entry fees for U.S. travelers if elected to the White House next year.

Read more https://thehill.com/newsletters/defense-national-security/4121927-ex-officials-say-ufos-pose-risk-to-us-national-security/

