Durbin tests positive for COVID-19 for third time in one year 

Published on Monday, 24 July 2023

Sen. Dick Durbin (Ill.), the No. 2 Senate Democrat, said on Sunday that he tested positive for COVID-19, marking the third time he has contracted the virus in the last year.

The diagnosis means Durbin will miss votes in the Senate this week before Congress is expected to break for the month of August.

“Unfortunately, I tested positive for COVID-19 today,” he tweeted. “I'm disappointed to have to miss critical work on the Senate's NDAA this week in Washington. Consistent with CDC guidelines, I'll quarantine at home and follow the advice of my doctor while I work remotely.”

The Senate is slated to consider the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) this week, which passed the House earlier this month along largely partisan lines. The legislation was met with sharp criticism from Democrats after GOP-sponsored amendments about abortion, transgender rights, diversity and inclusion initiatives were attached to the bill.

The Democratic-led Senate is likely going to reject the GOP-backed amendments to the bill, which was typically passed with bipartisan support in previous years.

Durbin also tested positive for the virus at the end of July 2022 and in March of this year. In recent months, COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths have remained low compared to the peak of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

While individuals can have immunity once contracting the virus, reinfections can be considered to occur as soon as 90 days after the first positive test.

