Photos of the week ending July 21, 2023

Boy Scouts, Senate pages, RFK Jr. and selfies with the speaker were some highlights of this week at the Capitol. CQ Roll Call photojournalists were there to capture the action.

Rep. Cliff Bentz , R-Ore., poses for photos with Boy Scout troop 4112 after giving the scouts a tour of National Statuary Hall on Monday. The Scouts were in Washington in advance of the Boy Scouts’ National Jamboree in West Virginia starting Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Former Chairman Harold Rogers , R-K.Y., appears in front of a portrait of himself during a House Appropriations Committee markup Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Rep. Barbara Lee , D-Calif., talks on her phone outside a House Appropriations Committee markup Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Speaker Kevin McCarthy , R-Calif., escorts Isaac Herzog, president of Israel, through National Statuary Hall before the joint meeting of Congress in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Senate pages walk through the Capitol Rotunda on their way to attend Herzog’s address Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Chairman James Comer , R-Ky., right, and ranking member Rep. Jamie Raskin , D-Md., confer during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing Wednesday focused on how the federal government handled investigations of President Joe Biden’s son. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)McCarthy poses for selfies with tourists in National Statuary Hall in the Capitol on Wednesday. This was the second week in a row the speaker has held a photo line for tourists in the Capitol. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Robert F. Kennedy Jr., right, confers with his campaign manager, former Rep. Dennis Kucinich, D-Ohio, during a House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on Thursday. The hearing examined the “federal government’s role in censoring Americans, the Missouri v. Biden case, and Big Tech’s collusion with out-of-control government agencies to silence speech.” (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Josh Hawley , R-Mo., talks with a reporter as he boards the Senate subway in the Capitol on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

