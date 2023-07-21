The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Striking words — Congressional Hits and Misses

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 4

House Democrats lashed out during a committee markup this week after Republicans struck from an appropriations bill projects that would provide services to the LGBTQ community. Highlights of this week’s Congressional Hits and Misses also include Mitt Romney’s love of hot dogs and actress and SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher chatting with Sen. Bernie Sanders about the Hollywood writers and actors strike.

The post Striking words — Congressional Hits and Misses appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2023/07/21/striking-words-congressional-hits-and-misses/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version