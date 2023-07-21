Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 21 July 2023 15:42 Hits: 4

House Democrats lashed out during a committee markup this week after Republicans struck from an appropriations bill projects that would provide services to the LGBTQ community. Highlights of this week’s Congressional Hits and Misses also include Mitt Romney’s love of hot dogs and actress and SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher chatting with Sen. Bernie Sanders about the Hollywood writers and actors strike.

The post Striking words — Congressional Hits and Misses appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2023/07/21/striking-words-congressional-hits-and-misses/