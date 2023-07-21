Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 21 July 2023 19:59 Hits: 5

The House and Senate are moving in opposite directions on fiscal 2024 spending, as House Republicans seek deeper cuts than senators of both parties favor. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman, Paul M. Krawzak and Aidan Quigley assess the state of play as appropriators try to make headway before the long August recess.

Show Notes:

The post Divergent spending paths appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/divergent-spending-paths/