The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Divergent spending paths

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 5

The House and Senate are moving in opposite directions on fiscal 2024 spending, as House Republicans seek deeper cuts than senators of both parties favor. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman, Paul M. Krawzak and Aidan Quigley assess the state of play as appropriators try to make headway before the long August recess.

Show Notes:

The post Divergent spending paths appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/divergent-spending-paths/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version