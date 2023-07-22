NYC using AI to combat subway fare evasion

Articles

Artificial intelligence (AI) is helping to track fare evasion in New York City subways, the Metropolitan Transit Authority confirmed Friday.

The MTA’s May 2023 report on fare evasion notes that “computer technology” tracks evasions at seven stations in the city by counting the number of unpaid entries. AI-assisted tech will then compare that figure to the number of paid entries already recorded by its system.

More than 50 percent of subway evasions consist of people just walking through the emergency gate, the report found. That number is followed by 20 percent that jump or climb over the turnstile, 16 percent of those that just slip through the gaps and 12 percent that duck under the turnstile.

The new technology — which has found that about 16 percent of riders evade fares, a higher rate than measured by human counters — is also being used to track how and when those evasions occur.

"Because this technology operates 24/7, it also provides data on how evasion goes up and down by time of day," the report reads. "The largest spike is typically from 3 to 4 p.m., with smaller spikes during the morning rush hours."

The MTA thus will develop — for the first time — a much increased ability to pinpoint evasion spikes by station, by day of week, and by time of day. This in turn will support data-driven experiments with new enforcement strategies," MTA said. "With the technology providing reliable 'before' and 'after' evasion counts, it will be increasingly possible to test new approaches in search of what really works."

An MTA spokesperson confirmed to The Hill that the new technology is in use and noted that it does not share information with the New York Police Department.

“The MTA uses this tool to quantify the amount of fare evasion without identifying fare evaders,” spokesperson Joana Flores said.

NYC's transportation authority lost $690 million due to fare evasion in 2022, the report said. Tests with the software began in 2020, Flores said.

The authority expects to expand the surveillance technology to about 30 stations by the end of the year, according to the report.

The software was developed by the Spanish firm AWAAIT, originally for the Barcelona subway system. The Barcelona system is advertised to assist law enforcement in catching fair evasion — but Flores reiterated that those capabilities are not part of the New York City system.

That data will be used to inform future policy making decision on fare evasion. The city has given at least $35,000 to AWAAIT since 2021, according to government spending records.

