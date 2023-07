Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 17 July 2023 15:17 Hits: 3

Democratic Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, center, runs by a PETA exhibit on the National Mall on Monday. The steel-and-aluminum sculptures, by artist Quill Hyde, pose the question, with narration by actor Edward James Olmos, “If animals spoke in a language we could understand, what would they say about us?”

