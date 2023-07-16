Trump accuses DeSantis of neglecting Florida as insurers flee: 'We want him to get home'

Articles

Published on Sunday, 16 July 2023

Former President Trump accused Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Saturday of neglecting his home state while out on the campaign trial, as insurers flee Florida over increased risks from natural disasters.

“We are totally dominating DeSanctus right here in the state of Florida,” Trump said at the Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach. “So, we want him to get home and take care of insurance because you have the highest insurance in the nation.”

Farmers Insurance announced earlier this week that it was ending home, auto and umbrella coverage in the Sunshine State and was quickly followed by AAA, which said it would not renew home and car insurance for some policyholders in Florida.

AAA specifically pointed to the state’s “catastrophic” hurricane season last year. Hurricane Ian, a category 4 hurricane that struck Florida last fall, was the costliest disaster of the year, resulting in between $50 and $65 billion in insured damages, according to reinsurer Swiss Re.

“DeSanctimonious and his establishment handlers are wasting such precious time and resources to divide the party,” Trump added. “They’re dividing the party. Although, he’s dropping so quickly."

"He’s probably not going to be in second place much longer," he quipped.

Trump has expanded his lead over DeSantis in recent months, with a recent Morning Consult poll showing the former president nearly 40 points ahead of the Florida governor.

