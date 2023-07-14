Photos of the week ending July 14, 2023

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics
Friday, 14 July 2023

Congress returned from its Fourth of July recess this week. CQ Roll Call photojournalists were there to capture the action as lawmakers grilled FBI Director Christopher Wray and leaders of the PGA Tour.

Lt. Gen. Timothy Haugh, nominee to be director of the National Security Agency, shakes hands with Chairman Mark Warner , D-Va., before the start of his confirmation hearing in the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)FBI Director Christopher Wray holds his right hand in the air during the Pledge of Allegiance at a House Judiciary Committee hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Joni Ernst , R-Iowa, and Chairman Jack Reed , D-R.I., talk as Gen. Randy George, nominee to be chief of staff of the Army, waits to testify during his confirmation hearing in the Senate Armed Services Committee on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Tommy Tuberville , R-Ala., talks with reporters as he exits the Capitol on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer , D-N.Y., listens as Senate Democrats speak during their weekly news conference in the Ohio Clock Corridor in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Speaker Kevin McCarthy , R-Calif., walks through Statuary Hall on his way to open the House floor in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)From left, Ron Price, chief operating officer of the PGA Tour, and Jimmy Dunne, PGA Tour board member, prepare to answer questions about their deal with LIV Golf at a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs subcommittee hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Warner speaks to airline pilots before a news conference on Monday to oppose changes to slot and perimeter rules at Reagan National Airport proposed in the upcoming reauthorization of the Federal Aviation Administration. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Former Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger, left, and Gen. Eric Smith, acting commandant, to his left, conduct a relinquishment of office ceremony for Berger at the Marine Barracks in Washington on Monday. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin appears in the background. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

