‘You can’t always get what you want’ — Congressional Hits and Misses

Lawmakers returned in full swing to Capitol Hill this week and picked up right where they left off before the long Independence Day recess. Highlights of this week’s Congressional Hits and Misses include House members getting tripped up by homonyms at a markup, Rep. Katie Porter playing a parody of “Jeopardy” with witnesses at a House Oversight hearing, Sen. Ted Cruz worrying about spying air fryers, protesters interrupting the Congressional Women’s Softball Game, and more.

