Appropriations collision course

Published on Friday, 14 July 2023

The House and Senate appear to be on a collision course over fiscal 2024 spending, while pressure builds in the Senate for an emergency supplemental bill for defense, disaster relief and more. In a special hourlong webinar, CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman, Aidan Quigley and Paul M. Krawzak discuss the state of the appropriations process, prospects for avoiding a partial government shutdown and the coming battle over emergency spending. A chart showing House and Senate spending allocations that is discussed in the webinar can be found here.

