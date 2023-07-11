Erdoğan ties Sweden’s NATO inclusion to Turkey’s EU bid

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Defense &
National Security

The Big Story 

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday linked his country’s approval of adding Sweden to NATO to Ankara’s longtime bid to become a formal member of the European Union (EU).

© AP Photo/Ali Unal

Speaking to reporters ahead of a major NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Erdoğan said Turkey has “for over 50 years been kept waiting at the door of the European Union.”

 

First clear the path to the EU in front of Turkey and then we will clear the path in front of Sweden, just as we did for Finland,” Erdoğan said at the news conference.

 

Turkey is the only holdout to approving Stockholm’s accession to NATO after Hungary last week said it would not stand in Sweden’s way once Turkey approves. All 31 NATO members must ratify a country for inclusion.

 

President Biden had hoped to win Sweden’s entry to NATO during this week’s summit. Stockholm first applied more than a year ago along with fellow Nordic nation Finland. Both nations applied shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, sparking concerns about security in Europe.

 

Finland’s accession was held up until March, when Turkey gave final approval to the nation’s membership.

 

Erdoğan, however, has expressed serious concerns about Sweden’s position on the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, a terrorist group in the eyes of the EU, Turkey and the U.S.

 

On Monday, Erdoğan stressed he wanted to see more progress on a trilateral memorandum between Turkey, Finland and Sweden that pledges a commitment to addressing security concerns.

 

“We as Turkey are tired of saying that it is a must to combat terrorist organizations and its extensions without making any distinction among them,” Erdoğan said.

 

It’s unclear if a deal can be reached without EU membership for Turkey.

 

Ankara has formally sought inclusion into the EU since 1987, when it applied to the EU’s predecessor. Negotiations over the years have stalled amid concerns over human rights and democracy in Turkey.

 

Read the full report at TheHill.com.

Essential Reads 

How policy will affect defense and national security now and in
the future:

The United States on Friday destroyed its last declared chemical weapon at a Kentucky munitions facility, Pentagon officials confirmed Monday.  The destruction of the weapon, a rocket filled with GB nerve agent also known as sarin, ends a decades-long effort to clear out the deadly chemicals from U.S. military stockpiles.   Ahead of the rocket’s Friday destruction at Blue Grass Army Depot in Richmond, just south of Lexington, …


 Full Story
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said Monday he will co-sponsor a measure to block President Biden from sending cluster bombs to Ukraine, joining a small group of Democrats on an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). “I will be the Republican co-sponsor on the NDAA amendment introduced by [Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.)] to stop the transfer of cluster bombs. These cluster bombs will not end the war in Ukraine and …


 Full Story
U.S. Space Command has learned a number of lessons from the Russia-Ukraine war, starting almost as soon as the war began, a top official said last week.  Lt. Gen. John Shaw, the Space Command’s deputy commander, listed three key lessons at the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies’s event on space power Thursday.  Shaw’s first takeaway focused on February 2022, when Russia initially invaded Ukraine while affiliated …


 Full Story
The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Monday that Pyongyang’s warplanes had forced the retreat of a U.S. spy plane over its territorial waters. Kim Yo Jong, an influential partner of her brother’s in North Korean government, alleged the U.S. Air Force spy plane intruded into territorial waters around 5 a.m. Monday before it was scared off by aircraft from the Democratic People’s Republic of North …


 Full Story
On Our Radar 

Upcoming things we're watching on our beat: 

  • President Biden will attend the two-day NATO leaders’ summit beginning Tuesday in Vilnius, Lithuania.
  • The Senate Armed Services Committee will hold its hearing to consider the nomination of Air Force Gen. Charles Brown to be chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, at 9:30 a.m.

On Tap Tomorrow 

Events in and around the defense world: 

  • The Atlantic Councilwill hold a virtual NATO public forum panel discussion on “Defending Forward: Adapting NATO's Deterrence and Defense for the Looming Threats,” at 9 a.m.
  • The U.S. Institute of Peace will hold an event on “The Growing Importance of NATO’s Indo-Pacific Partners,” at 10:15 a.m.
  • The Heritage Foundation will hold a lecture on “The Future of the U.S.-South Korea Alliance in the Indo-Pacific,” with Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Ten.); Rep. Young Kim (R-Calif.); and Korean Ambassador to the U.S. Hyundong Cho, at 10:30 a.m.
  • The Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments will hold a virtual discussion on “Beyond Precision: Maintaining America's Strike Advantage in Great Power Conflict,” at 11 a.m.
  • The Middle East Institute will hold a talk on “Does U.S. Policy Toward the Taliban Need Rethinking?” at 1 p,m.

What We're Reading 

News we've flagged from other outlets:

  • Investors bought nearly $1 billion in land near a California Air Force base. Officials want to know who exactly they are (The Wall Street Journal)
  • On Ukraine War’s 500th day, Russia strikes and Zelensky shows defiance (The New York Times)

Opinions in The Hill 

Op-eds related to defense & national security submitted to The Hill:

You're all caught up. See you tomorrow! 

Read more https://thehill.com/newsletters/defense-national-security/4090028-erdogan-ties-swedens-nato-inclusion-to-turkeys-eu-bid/

