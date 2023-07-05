Zelensky warns of Russian activity at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Articles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Tuesday that Russian forces have placed “objects resembling explosives” on the roof of some buildings at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

The suggestion, in his nightly address, warns of a possible Russian false flag attack on Ukrainian infrastructure, after a hydroelectric dam failed in June causing massive damage to much of southern Ukraine.

Ukraine has blamed Russia for the dam failure, while Russia has blamed Ukraine in turn for destroying the dam.

Zelensky warned that radiation impacts from an explosion at the power plant “affects everyone.”

“The world sees — can't but see — that the only source of danger to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is Russia and no one else,” Zelensky said.

“Unfortunately, there was no timely and large-scale response to the terrorist attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. And this may incite the Kremlin to commit new evil. It is the responsibility of everyone in the world to stop it, no one can stand aside, as radiation affects everyone,” he added.

The Zaporizhzhia power plant was captured by Russian forces in March 2022, causing grave concern as there were fears that Russian forces would destroy the plant in order to deter Ukrainian advance.

Despite fears, the plant stayed in operation under Russian energy company Rosatom. The plant’s reactors were put into “cold shutdown” mode in September 2022, in order to avoid possible damage during the war, however explosions at the plant could still cause a nuclear meltdown or otherwise spread radiation.

Last week, Ukrainian military intelligence announced that Russian staff were leaving the plant, again raising fears over a possible attack.

