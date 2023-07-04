Sheetz drops gas prices for most fuel grades to $1.776 for Fourth of July

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 July 2023 01:46 Hits: 5

Story at a glance

Sheetz stores are offering a special promotion on the Fourth of July.

The price for most fuel grades will be $1.776 per gallon on that day.

The family-owned company has had similar promotions around other holidays.

window.loadAnvato({"mcp":"LIN","width":"100%","height":"100%","video":"8570432","autoplay":false,"expect_preroll":true,"pInstance":"p1","plugins":{"comscore":{"clientId":"6036439","c3":"thehill.com","version":"5.2.0","useDerivedMetadata":true,"mapping":{"c3":"thehill.com","ns_st_st":"hill","ns_st_pu":"Nexstar","ns_st_ge":"News","c4":"vod","cs_ucfr":""}},"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=1x1000&iu=/5678/nx.thehill/just_in/landing&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vmap&unviewed_position_start=1&ad_rule=1&description_url=https://thehill.com/news/feed/&cust_params=vid%3D8570432%26pers_cid%3Dunknown%26vidcat%3D/just_in%26bob_ck%3D[bob_ck_val]%26d_code%3D1%26pagetype%3Dsubindex%26hlmeta%3Dnews%26aa%3Df"},"segmentCustom":{"script":"https://segment.psg.nexstardigital.net/v2/anvato.js","writeKey":"7pQqdpSKE8rc12w83fBiAoQVD4llInQJ","pluginsLoadingTimeout":12},"theHillPlugin":{"script":"https://thehill.com/wp-content/themes/the-hill/client/build/js/player.bundle.min.js?ver=5437e9735567a7270f0f","cssFile":"https://thehill.com/wp-content/themes/the-hill/client/build/css/player.min.css?ver=a8ac4e0aa430ab1c2411"}},"expectPrerollTimeout":8,"accessKey":"q261XAmOMdqqRf1p7eCo7IYmO1kyPmMB","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NTcwNDMyIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODg0NjQ4MTN9.3xEDU8V47dwlBfO1mEf8Y_M4i8Roai-3e7X-RH351lw","nxs":{"mp4Url":"https://tkx.mp.lura.live/rest/v2/mcp/video/8570432?anvack=q261XAmOMdqqRf1p7eCo7IYmO1kyPmMB&token=%7E5i2%2BcZcEb0S%2BMyxfblyhXrloGseZvo70MQ%3D%3D","enableFloatingPlayer":true},"disableMutedAutoplay":false,"recommendations":{"items":[{"mcpid":"8780714","title":"DeSantis-Trump feud BOILS over in New Hampshire; former president leads Florida governor 47% to 19% in state","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/389/6E5/3896E562BCF4D0BBCD0C373F1742D328_2.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=2f28c372a0960c44eb0354c2df546717","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NzgwNzE0IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODg0NjQ4MTN9.j6j82IGW_4aDeNgCHWg-eCt0TcioIcjtJ5fFMIZmu7k","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8773688","title":"The White House is pushing 'Bidenomics,' but what does it mean?","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/519/D58/519D580B4B69654D06CDFC5D7AD7335C_1.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=e6ec1c0f56932b216b3aed2e3686c143","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NzczNjg4IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODg0NjQ4MTN9.Ml4R9uFKZJGzyXZhkylXQTzKnioExsbhX1gZmix2Ocs","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8777254","title":"Putin grapples with fallout of aborted rebellion, is CHAOS in Kremlin sign that Russia is cracking?","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/87B/CDC/87BCDC4F93B0CD6F70831F7872FEAC18_2.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=81c5588ea708e2c2819a864c927ed12b","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4Nzc3MjU0IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODg0NjQ4MTN9.0FVF-0a90EI9HSbT4GOOE6XR5pqSiQUfo10FYlpT56U","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8776718","title":"SPACE COMMAND: Biden tussles with Alabama GOP over location for headquarters","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/02B/0EB/02B0EB9731048DB21E09A8B15E12044F_6.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=89e5412b570ed9e3b4e959fecd21e609","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4Nzc2NzE4IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODg0NjQ4MTN9.s0NheyAuwQO0-gQQIb5nYT5rhYGv-rYHCy4FFxES1p0","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8759985","title":"Almost a QUARTER of US employers offer a 4-day work week; 41% of businesses say they plan to","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/A2B/D7A/A2BD7A57E9059753E49A66B34FE9AC0C_2.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=36558e4f4d02dee3e3d832df02adfc5e","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NzU5OTg1IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODg0NjQ4MTN9.mWTI6ix-MKpczEnFPNhSqMd0-H8PeIvQZxnzILWM09I","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8757353","title":"Death penalty legislation RESURGING across country; Black-led organizations push back","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/283/409/2834091FCBDECD2DCFDA9BE7A1379DAD_5.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=a87334ed54114db4bc56d2e7773477a6","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NzU3MzUzIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODg0NjQ4MTN9.SYLhYYCPC12--uZe60qQi1EHmRUHqNINsoO48PDGe4s","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8782908","title":"RFK Jr Won't Commit To Endorsing Biden Should He Become 2024 Democratic Nominee","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/FB4/4B9/FB44B9CE98E19672CC823E62C5593906_7.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=d422a739480f10bf0ee8e207707b95b7","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NzgyOTA4IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODg0NjQ4MTN9.rRHYFEkhUOwxpYwnpXr8HNf7V94oF_y7yYTG4diCtjM","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8782902","title":"MSNBC'S Mehdi Hasan FREAKS Over CNN's RFK Jr Workout POST: 'Did CNN Rehire CHRIS LICHT'?!","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/246/DAA/246DAA66B7F77C09F72929AB7E03C4B5_8.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=5d924179abceabeaf71427fc4a994259","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NzgyOTAyIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODg0NjQ4MTN9.6YK8QzuaLJFfo2WBCe688ef78l0ArcdVyEMeyp-M2nc","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8782899","title":"JULY 4 POLL: Extreme Pride In Being An American Stays Low Per Gallup","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/881/1A2/8811A297CA90EBB809DF371C8219A2AC_7.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=192207fdaec98b5c1b2a389c4920f8e8","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NzgyODk5IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODg0NjQ4MTN9.ObCS1CROEbK8sTHNiYTXLS9nbekl7g8i2CzZ5Cq5g1k","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8782060","title":"EPA official admits Norfolk Southern blew up derailed East Palestine trains for profit","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/82C/4E0/82C4E0644C7D6E13272C2D6650A9D73E_8.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=9bc0cedf63c888893f0b2fb77fedaa01","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4NzgyMDYwIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2ODg0NjQ4MTN9.Fk7eQn3i30sWsr-6hfHCTX9RbG7s6dsFJGgTOvNS8ZQ","ad_unit_path":""}],"duration":5},"expectPreroll":true,"titleVisible":true,"pauseOnClick":true,"trackTimePeriod":60,"isPermutiveEnabled":true,"isMinimizedEnabled":true,"share":false,"pauseOnTabInactive":false,"isLeadMedia":false});

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) -- Sheetz stores are looking to celebrate Independence Day by lowering the price of nearly all their gasoline blends in honor of the year 1776 -- when the Declaration was first adopted in our country.

Previously, Sheetz has lowered gas on certain blends, but this Fourth of July, the price will be dropped to $1.776 per gallon on regular, E85 (flex fuel), unleaded 88, mid-grade and premium fuel grades. It will not apply to diesel fuel.

The limited-time promotion will only last for the Fourth of July beginning at 12:01 a.m. and will go all day, or while promotional gallons last, Sheetz said.

The price drop will happen at all 675+ Sheetz stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

“Sheetz is a family owned and operated company and we are always looking for ways to assist the communities and customers that we serve,” said Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz. “We hope this discount helps our customers keep a little more change in their wallets as they travel to celebrate the 4th of July with friends and family, with an obvious nod to our nation’s birthday.”

In 2022, Sheetz made a similar play by dropping two of their blends to be more than a dollar under the national average for the Fourth of July. The Pennsylvania-based company has continued the trend during travel-heavy holidays such as making certain blends $1.99 per gallon this past Thanksgiving.

According to AAA, the national average for gas is $3.53 per gallon as of June 3, which is 10 cents lower than the Pennsylvania average and anywhere from 3 cents to 30 cents higher than the average in the other states Sheetz has stores.

Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells a particular grade through the Sheetz mobile app or website.

Read more https://thehill.com/changing-america/respect/poverty/4079827-sheetz-drops-gas-prices-for-most-fuel-grades-to-1-776-for-fourth-of-july/