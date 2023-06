Articles

Published on Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Muslim students from St. Cloud State University in Minnesota are seen hanging out in front of the White House on Tuesday during a school trip. Islamic observance of Eid al-Adha, which means the Feast of the Sacrifice, begins on Wednesday.

The post Capitol Lens | Summer holiday appeared first on Roll Call.

