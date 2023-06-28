Most countries express confidence in Biden, US: poll

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 28 June 2023 00:34 Hits: 8

Most people around the world in a new survey have largely positive views of the U.S. and President Biden, according to data from the Pew Research Center.

The poll, released Tuesday, found that 59 percent of people surveyed globally view the U.S. favorably, with 30 percent responding unfavorably. Similarly, 54 percent of respondents have confidence in Biden, compared to 39 percent with little confidence.

Support for the U.S. is strongest in Poland, Israel, South Korea, Nigeria, Japan and Kenya. Much of the increase in support in Poland is due to U.S. support for the war in Ukraine, researchers said.

Only Hungary did not have a majority-favorable view of the U.S. among surveyed countries.

Researchers this spring polled over 27,000 people from 23 countries all over the world, many of which are U.S. allies.

In previous surveys, confidence in the president was lower during the Trump administration. The difference was most significant in middle-income nations like Brazil, researchers said. There, Biden’s 44 percent confidence rating this year is a significant improvement from Trump’s 29 percent in 2019.

Similarly, in Mexico, confidence in the president has returned to near the levels of the Obama administration to 43 percent, rising from near-single digits during the Trump administration.

The survey also analyzed respondents’ thoughts on America’s role in the world and influence through media, culture, education and economics.

A strong majority, 82 percent, of those surveyed agreed that the U.S. interferes in other countries’ affairs, but about half said that interference contributes to world peace.

A rising number of respondents also said that the U.S. is the strongest economic power over China, with 41 percent answering the U.S. and 33 percent China. Researchers noted double-digit improvement in that metric compared to 2020 in Germany, Sweden and Japan.

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/4070638-most-countries-surveyed-have-confidence-in-biden/